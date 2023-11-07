The threat of Hizbullah can be seen from space
Summary
- Our satellite data can map the risk of a widening conflict
OVER THE PAST month there has been a very real threat that, besides Israel’s fierce fighting with Hamas in Gaza, tension on its northern border might escalate into a second front. Dozens of Israeli villages and towns were evacuated near the border with Lebanon where Hizbullah, a powerful militia-cum-political-party and sworn enemy of Israel, operates. On October 27th America’s State Department advised its citizens in Lebanon—some 86,000 people—to leave immediately. But Hizbullah’s rhetoric over recent days has signalled restraint. In a speech on November 3rd Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of Hizbullah, appeared to show that he wanted to avoid engaging in an all-out war. Our satellite data show whether this rhetoric matches the reality on the ground (see map).