The threat of Hizbullah can be seen from space

It is too soon to completely write off the possibility of further escalation. At least 14 Lebanese and two Israeli civilians have been killed near the border. Seven Israeli soldiers and 61 Hizbullah fighters have been killed in the past month (the real total may be even higher). The death toll may be one reason why firing has died down, as Hizbullah reassesses its tactics. Adding to tensions, Hamas fighters continue to operate from Lebanon, lobbing rockets at Israel from bases there. On November 6th they claimed responsibility for a barrage of rockets on the town of Nahariya and on Haifa, the largest city in northern Israel, the first time it has been targeted in this war. If Hamas continues to increase the range of its attacks, that would mark a significant escalation in the exchanges between Israel and Lebanon-based fighters. The region is still on edge.