The U.N.’s War on Israel
SummaryWhile the International Court of Justice dignifies a blood libel, Unrwa has to fire staff over Oct. 7.
What a day for the United Nations. Its International Court of Justice (ICJ) issued a preliminary ruling Friday in South Africa’s case against Israel that managed to be both outrageous and meaningless. At the same time, its special forever-refugee agency for the Palestinians, Unrwa, had to fire staff accused of involvement in Hamas’s Oct. 7 massacre. Our global moral beacon in action.