The U.N.’s War on Israel

A new U.N. Watch report, to be released and discussed in Congress on Tuesday, shows “how a Telegram group of 3,000 UNRWA teachers in Gaza celebrated the October 7th Hamas massacre." The message group’s administrators, identified by name and Unrwa contract number, are seen praising Hamas’s “holy warriors" and praying for them to murder Israelis: “O God, tear them apart," “kill them one by one," “leave none of them behind," “execute the first settler on live broadcast." One urged that Gazans stay in place to help Hamas.