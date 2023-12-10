The U.S. Government’s Most Powerful Spying Tool Is Fighting for Its Life
Dustin Volz , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 10 Dec 2023, 02:13 PM IST
SummaryThe Biden administration’s efforts to renew legislation that allows the U.S. to track the electronic communications of terrorists, spies and hackers overseas face increasing opposition.
WASHINGTON—The Biden administration’s efforts to renew legislation that allows the U.S. to track the electronic communications of terrorists, spies and hackers overseas is facing an uphill battle amid increasing opposition from some members of both political parties and a looming end-of-year deadline.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less