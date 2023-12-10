The U.S. Government’s Most Powerful Spying Tool Is Fighting for Its Life

Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act is among the most powerful tools wielded by U.S. spy agencies. Information collected by it contributes to more than half of the intelligence briefed daily to the president. But because of how it warrantlessly gathers communications data from Americans, it has long pitted privacy advocates who have decried the potential for abuse against a national security establishment concerned with preventing calamitous attacks, such as the next 9/11.