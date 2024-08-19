The UK stamped out anti-immigration riots—now comes the hard part
David Luhnow , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 19 Aug 2024, 02:08 PM IST
SummaryPrime Minister Keir Starmer is credited for quickly reasserting law and order to the streets. Now he must address the root causes of the riots, in particular, concerns about near-record levels of both legal and illegal immigration.
LONDON—The new U.K. government managed to stop recent anti-immigration riots by swiftly arresting and prosecuting hundreds of people who took part in a 7-day spree of violence that included mobs damaging mosques and trying to set fire to hotels housing migrants. Among those arrested and charged in televised trials: a 69-year-old retiree and a 12-year-old boy.
