The UK stamped out anti-immigration riots—now comes the hard part

But some political analysts say it would be a mistake to only blame racism or ignore some broader support for the rioters. While most Britons opposed the violence, 7% said they backed the unrest either slightly or strongly, and many more worry about the speed of immigration and the country’s capacity to assimilate migrants, according a recent YouGov survey. That survey also showed 57% of respondents said immigration was “too high," with 24% saying it was “about right" and only 4% said it was “too low."