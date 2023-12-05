The Violent Homecoming of Russian Convicts Freed to Fight in Ukraine
Matthew Luxmoore , The Wall Street Journal 13 min read 05 Dec 2023, 03:29 PM IST
SummaryWave of new, brutal crimes comes as former prisoners finish military contracts and go home; ‘thousands of criminals are walking our streets’
In early August, police in Russia’s rural northwest were called to the scene of a mass murder. In the charred remains of two homes set ablaze hours earlier, they found the burned, mutilated bodies of six local residents.
