The Voters Who Decide Elections Don’t Like What They See
Ken Thomas , The Wall Street Journal 9 min read 02 Jan 2024, 03:52 PM IST
SummaryIn counties that backed the past four presidential winners, residents worry that America’s best days are behind it.
Tony Grauslys, a 56-year-old merchandiser from Hudson, N.H., is upset that lawmakers focus on other countries’ problems when America can’t fix its own. Marvin Jenkins, 60, a retired state trooper in Saginaw Township, Mich., worries that both leading presidential candidates are too old. Juliet Will-Robinson, 38, a graduate student from Freemansburg, Pa., wishes there was a viable third-party alternative.
