The War in Ukraine Has Created a New ‘Axis of Evil’
Yaroslav Trofimov , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 22 Dec 2023, 09:08 AM IST
SummaryRussia is turning to Iran and North Korea for military supplies and diplomatic support.
Beaming at every turn, North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un toured the jewels of Russia’s military industries in September. A guest of President Vladimir Putin, he gawked at the plant making Su-35 jet fighters, inspected a Russian Navy frigate and examined the Kinzhal missiles at the Vostochny spaceport.
