The war is going badly. Ukraine and its allies must change course
Summary
- Time for credible war aims—and NATO membership
If Ukraine and its Western backers are to win, they must first have the courage to admit that they are losing. In the past two years Russia and Ukraine have fought a costly war of attrition. That is unsustainable. When Volodymyr Zelensky travelled to America to see President Joe Biden this week, he brought a “plan for victory", expected to contain a fresh call for arms and money. In fact, Ukraine needs something far more ambitious: an urgent change of course.