Doomed to Fight

The refugee camp of Jenin, a maze of cement and cinder blocks, covers a hillside near the northern edge of the West Bank. It looks out over tidy Israeli farmland, where the grandparents of some Jenin residents used to live until they were expelled or fled during the Arab-Israeli war of 1948, when Israel won its independence and many Palestinians lost their homes. The West Bank fell under Jordanian rule until Israel conquered it in the Six-Day War of 1967, beginning a long occupation.