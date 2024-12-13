Rajya Sabha witnessed a heated exchange between Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar and Leader of Opposition and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge after the Opposition passed a no-confidence motion against Dhankar on Friday.

Dhankar claimed that the opposition has targeted the category to which he belongs.

“Day in and day out, there is only a campaign against the Chairman.....it's a campaign not against me, it's a campaign against category to which I belong,” he said.

Dhankar stated that he is the son of a farmer and will do anything for this country. “…..I am a farmer's son, I will not show weakness, I will die for the country....”

Kharge retorted back, claiming that he had struggled more than Dhankar.

“If you are a farmer’s son, I am also the son of a labour. We are not here to listen to your praises….I have faced more challenges than you...You are insulting our party leaders; you are insulting the Congress. We have not come here to listen to your praises; we have come here for discussion,” Kharge said.

“The whole world knows whose praises you like. It is important that the House should function,” Dhankar responded.

The opposition claimed that the Rajya Sabha Chairman is not letting them speak. “Rajya Sabha Chairman is encouraging BJP's unruliness. He is not letting the opposition benches speak,” Kharge said.

Kharge said, “You are insulting me. How can I respect you?”

The Rajya Sabha chairman said, “I am personally pained for a reason that the main opposition party has put it as a blitz as a campaign against the Chairman. They are entitled to bring a motion against me. This is their constitutional right, but they are deviating from the constitutional provisions.”

Amid this heated exchange, the Dhankar asked Kharge to meet him at his chamber and said he would try to address the current issues in the Rajya Sabha.

Following this verbal tussle, the proceedings of the Rajya Sabha have been adjourned till December 16.