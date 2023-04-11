- Ursula von der Leyen speaks to us about Russia, China and more
Just days after Ursula von der Leyen returned from a visit to China on April 7th, the president of the European Commission had been due to fly to South America to nudge a trade deal along. In a small act of mercy, the meeting with the Brazilian president has had to be postponed. She probably needs the breather. In the last four months alone her diary has included a visit to President Joe Biden in Washington, a well-received address to the Canadian parliament, tea with King Charles near London, a guest appearance at a German cabinet meeting, repeat summits of the EU’s 27 national heads in Brussels and trips to see the leaders of France, Italy, Sweden, Estonia, Britain, Norway and Ukraine. Next month she will jet off to attend the G7 summit in Japan.