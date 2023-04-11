The woman at the heart of Europe

Discreetly, under her leadership, the political fabric of the continent has been rewoven, with far more power flowing to the commission she heads. That the 64-year-old German would do so much to steer that change was once far from obvious: power in Europe is more often wielded by national leaders, starting with those of France and Germany. Her appointment in 2019 had come as something of a surprise. A longtime ally of Angela Merkel, the former chancellor from the same centre-right CDU party, she had survived rather than thrived in the tricky defence brief for five years. The top job in Brussels was a convenient exit ramp; for the first time in five decades a German would sit atop the commission. It was a position the multilingual Mrs von der Leyen seemed suited to: she grew up in Brussels, her father having been a senior EU official in the bloc’s formative years. “I’m very much born European," she says.

