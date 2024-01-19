The world is ignoring war, genocide and famine in Sudan

The SAF is able to starve its people and the RSF is able to ethnically cleanse Darfur largely because of Sudan’s fourth affliction: the wider world’s utter indifference. The African Union appears to be unmoved by the catastrophe and is retreating to a policy of “non-interference" in the affairs of its members, having previously sat idle while 385,000-600,000 people died during a civil war over the Tigray region in Ethiopia. The UN Security Council has been just as toothless and held only informal consultations on Sudan. This is not because its hands are tied by strategic interests or deep divisions between great powers, as with Ukraine or Syria, but because of gross neglect. America has paid little attention, largely because it is distracted by Ukraine and, more recently, Gaza. “The silence has been deafening," says Mathilde Vu of the Norwegian Refugee Council.