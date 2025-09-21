With the European Union also discussing sanctions and curbs on trade, “An international tsunami is getting closer to Israel," said Michael Milshtein, a former senior officer in Israeli military intelligence and a specialist on Palestinian affairs at Tel Aviv University. “Many Israelis are beginning to understand that this tsunami will not be limited to the political and diplomatic field, but also will be felt in their own daily life, from the price of things we buy in the supermarket to the basic capacity to get out of Israel," he said.