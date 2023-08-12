This 60-year-old Soviet rocket launcher fights on in Ukraine
Alistair MacDonald , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 12 Aug 2023, 02:25 PM IST
Summary
- Use of the Grad shows the country’s dependence on older weapons, and comes with risks
DRUZHKIVKA, Ukraine: Western governments have sent some of the world’s most sophisticated weapons to Ukraine, but Battery Commander Volodymyr Sukhilov uses a 60-year-old Soviet rocket launcher that has become a staple for both sides in this war.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less