THIS chief minister has highest number of criminal cases against him — Intimidation, cheating, outrage of modesty, more

A report finds that 10 (33 per cent) chief ministers have declared serious criminal cases including cases related to attempt to murder, kidnapping, bribery, criminal intimidation etc.

Published23 Aug 2025, 09:51 PM IST
CMs with most criminal cases (Representational image)

Out of the 30 chief ministers in the country, 12 of them have declared criminal cases against them, a new report has found.

This means that 40 per cent of the sitting chief ministers in India are facing criminal charges, according to the report by poll rights body ADR.

Which CM has the highest number of criminal cases?

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy has declared 89 cases against him, making him the chief minister with highest number of criminal cases. The Congress leader has 72 serious IPC charges, and 160 other IPC charges in these 89 criminal cases.

The charges include offences such as 34 counts of criminal intimidation, and one count each of undue influence on election and outrage of modesty of a woman, among others.

List of CMs with most criminal charges

Here is a list of CMs of state who have the most number of criminal cases against them, as per ADR report:

1. Revanth Reddy, Telengana: 89 criminal cases

2. MK Stalin, Tamil Nadu: 47 criminal cases

3. Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra Pradesh: 19 criminal cases

4. Siddaramaiah, Karnataka: 13 criminal cases

5. Hemant Soren, Jharkhand: 5 criminal cases

6. Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra: 4 criminal cases

7. Sukhvinder Singh, Himachal Pradesh: 4 criminal cases

8. Pinarayi Vijayan, Kerala: 2 criminal cases

9. PS Tamang, Sikkim: 1 criminal case

10. Bhagwat Mann, Punjab: 1 criminal case

11. Mohan Charan Manjhi, Odisha: 1 criminal case

12. Bhajan Lal Sharma, Rajasthan: 1 criminal case

The report comes as the government brings three bills that seek the removal of the prime minister, chief ministers, and ministers arrested for 30 days on serious criminal charges.

The ADR said it analysed the self-sworn affidavits of all 30 sitting chief ministers in state Assemblies and Union Territories.

This data is from affidavits they filed prior to contesting their last elections.

