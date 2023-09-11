“This is a bad moment” for diplomacy: our interview with Zelensky
The Economist 7 min read 11 Sep 2023, 01:39 PM IST
Summary
- Despite slow progress in the counter-offensive, the West must maintain its support for Ukraine, says the president
Volodymyr Zelensky does not want to think about a long war, let alone talk about the possibility to Ukrainians, many of whom still dream of winning fast. But that is precisely what he is preparing for. “I have to be ready, my team has to be ready for the long war, and emotionally I am ready," Ukraine’s president says in an interview with The Economist. Speaking on the margins of the YES conference, an international pow-wow in Kyiv, he is calm, composed and sombre. At the same setting a year ago, the mood was electric and euphoric; news of Ukrainian forces’ success in pushing Russia back from the Kharkiv region was pinging on every smartphone in the room.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less