Through trial and error, Iran found gaps in Israel’s storied air defenses
The proportion of missiles that slipped through doubled during the 12-day war, data show, as Tehran found vulnerabilities through trial and error.
Israel’s recent war with Iran served as a cautionary tale for countries with sophisticated missile defenses and those that seek to have them. Over 12 days, Iran pierced Israel’s defenses with increasing success, showing that even the world’s most advanced systems can be penetrated.