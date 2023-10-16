Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has dismissed the rumours that claimed that he is quitting the grand old party, after remaining associated with it for more than 50 years. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The clarification comes a day after a fake letter of his resignation from the Congress surfaced on social media, and was reportedly reshared by a spokesperson of the rival Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“BJP is expert in lying. I took membership of Congress in 1971. I joined the Congress not for the post but because I was influenced by the ideology and I will remain in Congress till the last breath of my life. I am filing a police complaint against this lie," Singh, who is also a Rajya Sabha MP, tweeted on October 15. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The fake letter, which copied the template of Singh's official letterhead, said that Singh was resigning as the party has “ignored" his recommendations on distribution of tickets for the upcoming Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh. Apart from Singh calling it out as fake, the state Congress leaders also dismissed the claims made in it.

Singh has registered a police complaint in Bhopal, reports said on October 16. The case has been filed under IPC sections 469 and 501, which are related to the crimes of forgery. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Yesterday, there was a complaint that a letter had been posted on X saying that Digvijay Singh is resigning from the Congress... We received a complaint that to malign the image of RS MP Digvijay Singh, an unknown person issued a letter that he is resigning from Congress, this was also reposted by BJP spokesperson Hitesh Bajpayee," news agency ANI quoted Bhopal Cyber Crime ACP Sujeet Tiwari as saying.

The controversy comes days ahead of the high-stake polls in Madhya Pradesh for the 230 Assembly seats. The voting will be held in a single phase on November 17, and the results will be declared by the Election Commission on December 3.

