Tirupati laddu ‘animal fat’ row: Prasad defilement reports disturbing, says Rahul Gandhi

Amid a controversy over the alleged presence of animal fat in world renowned Tirupati laddu, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi termed the allegations as “disturbing” and asserted that authorities across India have to protect the sanctity of religious spaces.

“The reports about the defilement of the Prasad at Sri Venkateshwara temple in Tirupati are disturbing. Lord Balaji is a revered deity for millions of devotees in India and across the world. This issue will hurt every devotee and needs to be thoroughly looked into. Authorities across India have to protect the sanctity of our religious spaces,” Rahul Gandhi said in a post on X.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's claim that animal fat was used in Tirupati laddus during the previous government snowballed into a massive political row. While the YSRCP has rubbished the allegations, the party has also accused Chandrababu Naidu of indulging in “heinous allegations” for political gains.

The TDP is, however, circulating a lab report to back its claims. The lab report, now being shared on social media, purportedly shows presence of “foreign fat” such as “beef tallow,” “lard,” and “fish oil” in the ghee samples used to make the laddus. The sample receipt date was July 9, 2024 and the lab report was dated July 16.

The Congress said if claims of "desecration" of the Tirupati laddu are right, a full-fledged enquiry must identify the guilty, but if they are wrong or motivated, millions of Tirupati devotees will not forgive those playing with their faith.

Congress' Pawan Khera said, “If the claims of desecration of the Tirupati Laddus are right, of course a full fledged enquiry must identify the guilty and strictest possible punishment must be meted out BUT, if the claims are wrong or motivated then, millions of devotees of Tirupati will not forgive those playing with their faith.”

"Until then, it suits the BJP to allow polarising conspiracy theories to fly thick in the air in election season," he said.

TDP spokesperson Anam Venkata Ramana Reddy claimed at a press conference that a Gujarat-based livestock laboratory has confirmed adulteration in ghee samples provided by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which manages the famous Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple.