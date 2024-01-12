INDIA bloc seat sharing: TMC deals setback in refusing talks with Congress ahead of Lok Sabha Polls
Mamata Banerjee refuses to meet Congress committee for seat-sharing talks in West Bengal ahead of 2024 elections.
Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has refused to meet the five-member Congress committee to open seat-sharing talks for West Bengal ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. Earlier CM Mamata Banerjee has offered “two seats" to Congress, which was readily rejected by Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.