TMC leaders clarify amid rift buzz: 'Was and will be part of INDIA bloc, but…’
All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) is very much, was and will be a part of the INDIA alliance. This is the fight of BJP versus democracy. This fight is for Modi ki guarantee which has zero warranty. Zero warranty when it comes to price rise, jobs and protecting your institution, said Derek O'Brien
Trinamool Congress leaders Derek O'Brien, Sagarika Ghose attended the INDIA bloc's 'Loktantra Bachao Rally' at Ramleela Maidan, in national capital Delhi, on Sunday. At the rally TMC leader emphasised on the party being a part of the INDIA bloc, despite West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee snubbing the alliance, and declaring TMC candidates for all Lok Sabha seats.