Pranab Mukherjee's son and TMC leader Abhijit eyes Congress return, says 'enough is enough'
Former President Pranab Mukherjee's son, Abhijit Mukherjee expressed his desire to rejoin Congress. He had joined TMC in 2021. He said that he was willing to join the Congress immediately.
Abhijit Mukherjee, a two-time MP and Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader, has expressed his desire to return to Congress three years after he quit the Grand Old Party to join the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC. He is the son of former President of India Pranab Mukherjee.