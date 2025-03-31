Mamata Banerjee says ‘ganda dharam nahin manta’ during Eid-ul-Fitr event, BJP asks ‘Kaun sa?’

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee's ‘hum ganda dharam nahin manta’ (I don't follow dirty religion) remark at an Eid-Ul-Fitr event on Monday, 31 March, in Kolkata , sparked backlash from BJP, and leader of Opposition in Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari. ‘Kaun sa Dharm ganda hai Ms. Mamata Banerjee?’, the BJP leader asked in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Here's what happened

What Did Mamata Banerjee Say at Eid-Ul-Fitr event? Mamata Banerjee on Monday criticised the BJP for attempting to incite "communal riots through divisive politics" in the state and asserted that the saffron camp's "ganda dharma" was contrary to the true principles of Hinduism.

Speaking at an Eid prayers event on Red Road in Kolkata, CM Banerjee said, "I follow the religion followed by Shri Ramakrishna Paramahansa and Swami Vivekananda. I don't follow the 'ganda dharam' made by them (BJP), they are even against the Hindu dharma."

"Provocations are being made to fuel riots, but please don't fall into these traps. The West Bengal government stands with the minorities. No one can provoke tensions in the state," CM Mamata Banerjee added, according to PTI report.

The CM also targeted the BJP, questioning, "If they (BJP) have problems with the minorities, will they change the Constitution of the country?"

Mamata Banerjee reaffirmed her commitment to respecting all religions, expressing her opposition to the BJP's "divisive politics," which she called “jumla politics.”

The TMC chairperson said all Hindus are not against Muslims, but only certain political leaders who engage in "saudagiri" (business) under the guise of religion.

She added, "If we stand together, I will put an end to this."

BJP Asks ‘Kaun sa Dharm Ganda Hai’ BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari shared a video clipping of CM Mamata Banerjee on his X profile and attached a long post attacking the Bengal CM.

"Appeasing the Muslim Community at the Red Road with your almost incomprehensible gibberish Urdu dialect, you made a statement that you don't follow the 'Ganda Dharm' or 'Dirty Religion'. Which religion were you specifically referring to? Sanatan Hindu Dharma?

Adhikari accused Mamata Banerjee of repeatedly using the word “Danga” (riot) during her speech and questioned whether the event was intended to be religious or politically motivated. Furthermore, he alleged that her remarks were an attempt to incite animosity between communities, cautioning that such divisive tactics would ultimately backfire on her.

BJP leader Amit Malviya echoed similar sentiments, saying, “Is Sanatan Dharma a 'Ganda Dharam' for Mamata Banerjee? Despite numerous anti-Hindu riots under her rule, she mocks Hindus and derides their faith. She has once again given Muslims a free pass to target Hindus -- this time from a platform meant to celebrate Eid. Shame on her.”

Kunal Ghosh Defends Mamata Banerjee TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh dismissed BJP's allegations and claimed that the chief minister never said anything against the Hindu religion but was vocal against the communal politics of the BJP.