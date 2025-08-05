Rift in TMC? MP Kalyan Banerjee quits chief whip post over Mahua Moitra podcast; Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar takes over

In a fresh flashpoint within the Trinamool Congress (TMC), senior MP Kalyan Banerjee has resigned as the party’s Chief Whip in the Lok Sabha, citing internal discord and taking pointed aim at fellow MP Mahua Moitra for alleged personal attacks. Bengal Barasat MP, Dr Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, has now been appointed to the role, while actor-turned-politician Satabdi Roy has been named Deputy Leader of the TMC in the Lok Sabha.

The developments have once again brought to light widening cracks in the party’s parliamentary leadership, even as the TMC attempts to consolidate ahead of the 2026 West Bengal Assembly polls.

What led to Kalyan Banerjee’s resignation? On Monday, Serampore MP Kalyan Banerjee submitted his resignation as party chief whip in Lok Sabha to TMC Chairperson Mamata Banerjee, following what he described as a lack of coordination among party MPs and absenteeism in Parliament. The resignation came after a string of run-ins with Krishnanagar MP Mahua Moitra, who had allegedly made sharp personal remarks about Banerjee in a public podcast.

In a satirical note posted on social media, Kalyan Banerjee wrote, “To the Chairperson, thanks for accepting my resignation. Regards.” He also tagged Mamata Banerjee and the party’s official handle in the post.

While expressing disappointment, he also took a swipe at Mahua Moitra, claiming she had labelled him a "misogynist" despite his past support during her time of political adversity.

What did Mahua Moitra say? Though Mahua Moitra hasn’t publicly responded to Kalyan Banerjee’s resignation, she was among the first to congratulate Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar and Satabdi Roy on their new appointments.

“Heartfelt congratulations to my senior colleagues @kakoligdastidar & @SatabdiRoyMP for being nominated Chief Whip & Deputy Leader of AITC in Lok Sabha. God bless & shine on!” she posted on X (formerly Twitter).

However, Kalyan Banerjee’s grievances stem from a podcast where Mahua Moitra reportedly referred to him using derogatory and dehumanising language, including comparisons to a “pig” and accusations of being “sexually frustrated.”

Kalyan Banerjee described her remarks as abusive and reflective of a “toxic double standard.”

What did Kalyan Banerjee say in his defence? In a lengthy and strongly-worded post on X, Banerjee said:

“In 2023, I stood by Ms. Moitra when she was under fire in Parliament — I did so out of conviction, not compulsion. Today, she repays that support by calling me a misogynist... I owe the nation an apology for having defended someone who clearly lacks basic gratitude.”

He further stated that labelling a male colleague as “sexually frustrated” would have triggered nationwide outrage if the roles were reversed.

“Let’s be clear: abuse is abuse — regardless of gender,” he added.

Kalyan Banerjee insisted that his criticism was rooted in questions of public accountability and personal conduct — not misogyny.

Who are the new TMC leaders in Lok Sabha? Following Kalyan Banerjee’s exit as chief whip in Lok Sabha, the TMC appointed Dr Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, a four-time MP from Barasat, as the party’s new Chief Whip in the Lok Sabha. Satabdi Roy, another four-term parliamentarian and MP from Birbhum, has been named Deputy Leader of the party in the House.

The announcement was made via an official post by the TMC on X, which read:

“In consultation with senior parliamentarians, the Chairperson has nominated Dr Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar as the new Chief Whip… and Smt. Satabdi Roy as the new Deputy Leader… with immediate effect.”

Earlier this week, Abhishek Banerjee was appointed as the TMC’s leader in the Lok Sabha, with Roy set to assist him in the new leadership structure.

What does this mean for the TMC? The public nature of Kalyan Banerjee’s resignation as chief whip and his scathing remarks against Mahua Moitra have once again exposed the internal fissures within the TMC’s parliamentary wing. This comes at a time when the party is looking to strengthen its national footprint and project unity in the lead-up to critical Assembly elections in 2026.

