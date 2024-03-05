Bollywood actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha took a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government at the Centre over “publicity" of Ayodhya's Ram Temple. He claimed that the number of visitors to Ayodhya's Ram Temple dropped significantly after the inaugural ceremony.

TMC MP Sinha alleged that around 5 lakh people visited the temple on the first day. However, the number came down to 5,000 and 10,000 eventually, he said.

Speaking at an event on Tuesday, Shatrughan Sinha said, "...I say it with sadness...After so much publicity (of Ram Temple in Ayodhya), around 5 lakh people reached there on the first day...Big corporate houses and artists were called but the common man was not invited."

"However, on the second and third day, only 3 lakh people reached there. After that, it came down to two lakhs. Now, 5 thousand, 10 thousand and 20 thousand people are going there...," Sinha alleged.

Shatrughan Sinha a 'liar', says BJP leader

Sinha's comments drew sharp criticism from BJP leader Amit Malviya who accused the TMC leader of "lying". In a post on X, Malviya shared the clip of Sinha's speech and said, "Like Mamata Banerjee, TMC MP Shatrughan Sinha is also a liar."

Malviya claimed that "more than 50 lakh people visited Ayodhya for Bhagwan Ram’s darshan in the first month and the numbers have been only rising".

"It is projected that 5 crore devotees will visit Ayodhya annually, far more than what Mecca and the Vatican receive. For Pran Pratistha also, people from all walks of life, rich and poor, all castes and denominations were present," Malviya said.