TMC MP Shatrughan Sinha says visitors to Ayodhya Ram temple fell 'from 5 lakh to 5,000', BJP dubs him a 'liar'
TMC MP Shatrughan Sinha alleged that around 5 lakh people visited the temple on the first day. However, the number came down to 5,000 and 10,000 eventually, he said. Sinha's comments drew sharp criticism from BJP leader Amit Malviya.
Bollywood actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha took a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government at the Centre over “publicity" of Ayodhya's Ram Temple. He claimed that the number of visitors to Ayodhya's Ram Temple dropped significantly after the inaugural ceremony.
Hitting out at Sinha for his comments, Malviya asked, "Will Asansol tolerate someone who defames and lies about Bhagwan Ram?" Shatrughan Sinha in the Lok Sabha MP from Asansol in West Bengal.
The "pran pratishtha" ceremony or the consecration ceremony of the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya took place on January 22. According to ANI, over 8,000 guests were invited to the ceremony at the grand temple.
