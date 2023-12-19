‘My spine is so straight’: TMC MP mocks Jagdeep Dhankhar as Rahul Gandhi films; BJP says ‘reckless’
Kalyan Banerjee can be heard in the video saying, 'My spine is so straight, I'm so tall' while depicting his version of proceedings in Rajya Sabha during a mock parliament by protesting MPs.
Parliament Security Breach: On Tuesday, Trinamool Congress (TMC) suspended MP Kalyan Banerjee, during the protest with other suspended MPs at Parliament's Makar Dwar, was seen mimicking the Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar while Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was seen filming the Trinamool Congress MP using his Phone.
As the House reconvened at 12 noon after being adjourned, Dhankhar took note of the incident and said, "Office of Chairman, Rajya Sabha and Office of Speaker is very different. Political parties will have their cross currents, they will have exchanges, but imagine a senior leader of your party, video graphing another member of another party. Mimicry of the Chairman, mimicry of Speaker. How ridiculous, how shameful, how unacceptable."
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for "filming and cheering the contemptible act" of the suspended Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee mimicking Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar.
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!