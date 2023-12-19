Parliament Security Breach: On Tuesday, Trinamool Congress (TMC) suspended MP Kalyan Banerjee, during the protest with other suspended MPs at Parliament's Makar Dwar, was seen mimicking the Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar while Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was seen filming the Trinamool Congress MP using his Phone. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kalyan Banerjee can be heard in the video saying, "My spine is so straight, I'm so tall" while depicting his version of proceedings in Rajya Sabha during a mock parliament by protesting MPs.

A total of 141 opposition Members of Parliament were suspended since last Thursday from the Lok Sabha, and Rajya Sabha. The record breaking suspension has caused stir among Opposition parties, who claim they were suspended for seeking a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the 13 December Parliament security breach that saw two people-- Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D-- jump to the centre of the Lok Sabha spraying colour smoke bomb and shouting 'Tanashahi nahin chalegi'.

The Privileges Committee of Parliament cited the reason for the suspension of opposition MPs for the rest of the Winter Session to be 'misconduct' and failure to adhere to the directions of the Chair

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) took to microblogging site X to share a video of suspended MPs sitting on the stairs of new Parliament building. In the video Trinamool Congress's suspended MP Kalyan Banerjee was seen mimicking Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, while Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was filming him.

The BJP tweet read, "TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee mocked the Honourable Vice President, while Rahul Gandhi lustily cheered him on".

Opposition members on Tuesday held protest at the Makar Dwar of the new Parliament building over the suspension of MPs and held mock House proceedings.

Several opposition members, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, gathered to protest the suspension of as many as 92 MPs since December 14, raising slogans against Home Minister Amit Shah and seeking his response on the Parliament security breach.

Jagdeep Dhankhar reacts to Kalyan Banerjee's act Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday took exception to Trinamool Congress' suspended MP Kalyan Banerjee mimicking him during a protest in Parliament premises saying that the mimicry is 'ridiculous' and 'unacceptable'.

As the House reconvened at 12 noon after being adjourned, Dhankhar took note of the incident and said, "Office of Chairman, Rajya Sabha and Office of Speaker is very different. Political parties will have their cross currents, they will have exchanges, but imagine a senior leader of your party, video graphing another member of another party. Mimicry of the Chairman, mimicry of Speaker. How ridiculous, how shameful, how unacceptable."

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for "filming and cheering the contemptible act" of the suspended Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee mimicking Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar.

