Matua leader Mamata Thakur, journalist Sagarika Ghose: TMC's careful selection of Rajya Sabha poll nominees explained
A look at each TMC candidate for Rajya Sabha, including journalist Sagarika Ghose and Mamata Bala Thakur, representing the Matua community.
Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Sunday announced their Rajya Sabha poll nominees- Sushmita Dev, Md Nadimul Haque, Mamata Bala Thakur, and Sagarika Ghose. The Rajya Sabha Polls are scheduled to ne held on 27 February. Amongst all, TMC's surprise nomination of journalist Sagarika Ghose seemed to have caught attention. Sagarika Ghose was also subjected to abject trolling on social media for the Rajya Sabha Poll nomination.