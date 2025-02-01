Union Budget 2025: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Saturday hot back at The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Government for proposing to amend the Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act, 2010. “To appease Mr. Trump, the FM announces that the Act will be amended”, the Congress leader posted on X (formerly Twitter).

“The BJP led by Arun Jaitley successfully sabotaged the Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act, 2010 that international companies wanted when Dr. Manmohan Singh was PM.”, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh posted.

What is Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act, 2010? The Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act, 2010 is a crucial legislative framework in India designed to provide prompt compensation to victims of nuclear incidents through a no-fault liability regime.

Enacted on 21 September 2010, the Act establishes that the operator of a nuclear facility is strictly liable for damages arising from a nuclear accident, with a liability cap set at ₹15 billion.

Should the damages exceed this limit, the Indian government is responsible for additional compensation up to 300 million Special Drawing Rights (SDR), the act states.

The Act also mandates that operators must secure insurance or provide financial security to cover their liabilities. It aims to streamline the compensation process by appointing a Claims Commissioner and establishing a Nuclear Damage Claims Commission, thereby ensuring that victims receive timely redress.

What did Nirmala Sitharaman announce about Nuclear Damage Act? During her Budget presentation, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced plans to amend the Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act, 2010 as part of the government's broader initiative to enhance India's nuclear energy capacity.

FM Sitharaman stated that these amendments are essential for fostering private sector participation in the nuclear energy sector, which aims to develop at least 100 gigawatts (GW) of nuclear power by 2047.

Sitharaman also highlighted the establishment of a Nuclear Energy Mission with an allocation of ₹20,000 crore, focusing on research and development of Small Modular Reactors (SMRs).

Opposition to Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act Arun Jaitley and other BJP leaders expressed concerns that the Act favoured foreign interests at the expense of national safety and accountability. They argued that it diluted the liability of nuclear suppliers, which could undermine public safety in the event of an accident.