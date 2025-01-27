To end birthright citizenship, Donald Trump misreads the constitution
Summary
- A change would also create huge practical problems
In his inauguration speech Donald Trump promised that, in his administration, “we will not forget our constitution." Before the day was over, Mr Trump had signed an executive order that, if implemented, would apparently end birthright citizenship, which is guaranteed by the 14th Amendment to the constitution. According to the plain text of the amendment, “all persons born or naturalised in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States." It doesn’t mean what it appears to mean, Mr Trump claims.