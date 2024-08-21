Tough US sanctions packages are here to stay—whether it’s Harris or Trump
Richard Vanderford , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 21 Aug 2024, 04:24 PM IST
Summary
- The next occupant of the Oval Office will inherit a powerful and popular sanctions apparatus, though some questions remain about its likely future targets.
President Biden’s administration leaned heavily into sanctions after Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine, taking unprecedented action that targeted a massive number of companies and individuals.
