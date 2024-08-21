Tough US sanctions packages are here to stay—whether it’s Harris or Trump

Trump has touted his supposed special relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and his views on the country differ substantially from most of the Democratic Party leadership as well as some in his own Republican Party. He may be more willing than Harris to offer sanctions relief in exchange for concessions that could bring the Ukraine war to an end, said Emily Kilcrease, a former senior staffer in the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative who now researches geoeconomic statecraft as a senior fellow at the Center for a New American Security.