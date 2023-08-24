Tracking the Charges in Trump’s Indictments

Donald Trump is expected to surrender in Georgia on Thursday, after bond for the former president was set at $200,000 in the election-interference case. He is facing criminal charges at both the federal and state levels while seeking the Republican nomination for president in 2024 . Here is a look at the status of the most prominent criminal prosecutions, investigations and lawsuits involving the former president and declared presidential candidate, and how the timing of the protracted legal processes could run up against the demands of a presidential campaign.

Georgia election interference

A grand jury charged Trump, Rudy Giuliani and other Trump allies with operating a criminal enterprise that sought to overturn Joe Biden ’s electoral victory in Georgia, marking the fourth time the former president has been indicted this year and deepening his legal woes ahead of the 2024 election. Trump faces a total of 13 charges, alleging a criminal racketeering scheme in which he pressured public officials and conspired to commit forgery, create false statements and file false documents.

Mar-a-Lago classified-document investigation

Special counsel Jack Smith issued an indictment in June related to classified documents found at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home that contained information about sensitive military secrets and nuclear programs. The 37-count indictment alleges Trump bragged to others about having classified documents and acknowledged that he wasn’t allowed to keep them. Smith brought three further charges in a superseding indictment in late July. Trump is charged with resisting efforts by the federal government to retrieve the records and also directing his staff to help him evade scrutiny by moving boxes and deleting security footage.

Federal case on efforts to overturn the 2020 election

Trump was indicted on Aug. 1 on charges of trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election in a series of alleged actions stretching from shortly after Election Day to President Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20, 2021. The alleged conspiracy culminated on Jan. 6, 2021, when a mob of Trump’s supporters stormed the Capitol building and interrupted the certification of the Electoral College vote. The indictment alleges a group of aides and lawyers assisted Trump in spreading false allegations of voter fraud, plotting to submit slates of fake electors and pressuring former Vice President Mike Pence to stop Congress from certifying legitimate votes. The indictment, brought by special counsel Smith, charges Trump with trying to defraud the U.S., illegally interrupting an official proceeding of Congress and conspiring to deprive the American public of fundamental, federally secured rights: the right to vote and the right to have one’s vote counted.

Manhattan criminal case on Stormy Daniels payment

The Manhattan district attorney, Alvin Bragg , indicted Trump in March, alleging he tried to bolster his 2016 presidential campaign by suppressing potentially damaging revelations about an alleged sexual encounter with adult-film star Stormy Daniels through hush-money payments made on Trump’s behalf. Though such payments aren’t themselves criminal, the New York state indictment charges Trump with 34 felony counts, focusing on allegedly falsified invoices, fake ledger entries and checks that label the hush payments as retainers. Write to Isaac Yu at isaac.yu@wsj.com and Adrienne Tong at adrienne.tong@wsj.com