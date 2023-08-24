Tracking the Charges in Trump’s Indictments

Trump was indicted on Aug. 1 on charges of trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election in a series of alleged actions stretching from shortly after Election Day to President Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20, 2021. The alleged conspiracy culminated on Jan. 6, 2021, when a mob of Trump’s supporters stormed the Capitol building and interrupted the certification of the Electoral College vote. The indictment alleges a group of aides and lawyers assisted Trump in spreading false allegations of voter fraud, plotting to submit slates of fake electors and pressuring former Vice President Mike Pence to stop Congress from certifying legitimate votes. The indictment, brought by special counsel Smith, charges Trump with trying to defraud the U.S., illegally interrupting an official proceeding of Congress and conspiring to deprive the American public of fundamental, federally secured rights: the right to vote and the right to have one’s vote counted.