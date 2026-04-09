President Trump’s declaration of “total victory” in Iran left some close allies and several senior aides worried Wednesday that he’s overstating what is a fragile cease-fire with Tehran, which remains capable of blocking ships in the Strait of Hormuz and attacking U.S. forces in the region.
Trump allies, US officials fear Iran victory lap is premature
SummaryAmong the top concerns is Iran’s refusal to fully open the Strait of Hormuz.
President Trump’s declaration of “total victory” in Iran left some close allies and several senior aides worried Wednesday that he’s overstating what is a fragile cease-fire with Tehran, which remains capable of blocking ships in the Strait of Hormuz and attacking U.S. forces in the region.
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