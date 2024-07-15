Trump assassination attempt exposes the mortal core of America’s politics
Molly Ball , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 15 Jul 2024, 12:01 PM IST
SummaryThe shooting has come at a pivotal moment in this year’s abnormal presidential campaign.
When the shots rang out in the clear blue sky and tore America’s fragile civic peace asunder, the former president was gesturing at a chart on a screen.
