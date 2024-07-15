Trump assassination attempt exposes the mortal core of America’s politics

When the shots rang out in the clear blue sky and tore America’s fragile civic peace asunder, the former president was gesturing at a chart on a screen.

“The worst president in the history of our country took over, and look what happened to our country," Donald Trump said as the sweaty crowd pulsed with its usual feverish approval. On the massive video monitors flanking the stage, a graph showed an increase in illegal border crossings in recent years. Suddenly Trump was on the ground, clutching the side of his face as the people, realizing what was happening, began to scream and dive for cover.

In an instant, it seemed, everything had changed—a nasty, all-consuming political season suddenly pulled up short and confronted with the harrowing mortal core beneath the abstract debates over the nation’s future. The campaign couldn’t go on as before. No longer could the dehumanizing rhetoric, the apocalyptic warnings continue; something had to give. And yet it seemed more likely than not that nothing would—that the rudderless acrimony and pervasive alarm that got us to this point couldn’t be soothed or suppressed; that no convulsion could break the fever that continues unabated.

Trump survived. A man in the crowd was killed. The shooter lay dead on a nearby rooftop. Trump rose from the scrum, fist raised in an instantly iconic image, and mouthed, “Fight! Fight!" before the Secret Service dragged him to his waiting vehicle.

As shocking as the assassination attempt was, it could hardly come as a surprise in this volatile political climate that someone saw fit to take matters into his own hands. It has been many years since Americans have felt there was a steady hand on the tiller of the ship of state—years in which reality has seemed to fold in on itself and elections don’t settle the question. A plague breaks out, there are riots in the streets, the capitol is sacked, the world is in flames, the system buckles under the strain. For all that the optimistic few cling to the promise of normal political solutions, some have concluded that bullets and mobs must accomplish what ballots no longer can.

Never has the nation so sorely needed a healer, a leader both powerful and gentle enough to pull us together in a nurturing embrace. And never have the men chosen to lead us through the darkness appeared so manifestly unwilling or unable to knit us together—the one too feeble, the other too divisive to credibly seize the high ground circumstances have offered.

The shooting came at a pivotal moment in this year’s utterly abnormal presidential campaign. With the Republican convention scheduled to start Monday, Trump appeared on the cusp of a triumphant march to victory: leading in the polls, his opponents in chaos, preparing to announce the ticket-mate who would stand beside him as he made his unlikely return to the White House after his ignominious exit.

The Democrats, meanwhile, were in existential disarray, having spent weeks consumed with turmoil since the June 27 debate showed President Biden at his most frail and incompetent. The president had, for the time being, held off top party leaders’ calls for him to relinquish the nomination and retreated to his vacation home in the cheerful Atlantic boardwalk town of Rehoboth Beach, Del. But the pressure continued. Earlier Saturday, Biden held a call with lawmakers in the centrist New Democrat Coalition, during which Colorado Rep. Jason Crow pushed him to explain how he planned to turn around a campaign that had lost their confidence. Focusing just on Trump, Crow said, wouldn’t work. Biden became defensive and ended the call, according to a person familiar with the discussion.

Nearly two hours after the shooting, Biden emerged to speak briefly before a hastily erected blue fabric backdrop at the Rehoboth Beach police station. “Look, there is no place in America for this kind of violence. It’s sick," he said. “We cannot be like this. We cannot condone this." Later Saturday, the White House said he and Trump had had a brief conversation.

For Trump and his followers, the shooting cemented his status as a victimized folk hero, a messianic figure who would sacrifice himself to save the country from ruin. “They tried to jail him. They tried to kill him," the governor of Texas, Greg Abbott, wrote on X. “It will not work. He is indomitable." The president’s son, Donald Trump Jr., posted the raised-fist photo with the words, “He’ll never stop fighting to Save America." Republicans predicted the attempt on his life would galvanize Trump’s followers and boost his electoral prospects.

Many Republicans blamed the left’s heated rhetoric for bringing the country to a boiling point. “Dems and their friends in the media knew exactly what they were doing with the “literally Hitler" bull—!" Trump Jr. wrote. To Democrats it was just as grimly obvious that it was Trump’s ongoing flirtation with political violence that led to this—that the president who once told violent militias to “stand back and stand by," who ginned up the crowd that brutalized police on Jan. 6, 2021, couldn’t claim to be an innocent victim of the tinderbox he’d helped ignite.

Some also pointed to the shooter’s semiautomatic rifle as evidence of the need for gun regulations that Republicans oppose, prompting the usual GOP retort that it was one man’s derangement—not guns—that caused the attack.

The full picture of the attack, including what motivated the shooter, 20-year-old Thomas Crooks, was still coming into focus Sunday. Chief among the questions was how the Secret Service failed to notice a gunman on a rooftop with a clear sightline to the president, or failed to secure the site in advance.

On Sunday morning, political figures on the weekly talk shows somberly paid lip service to the need for calm. “We’ve got to turn the temperature down in this country," House Speaker Mike Johnson pleaded on NBC’s “Meet the Press." “And we need leaders of all parties on both sides to call that out."

Biden, now back at the White House, gave another statement denouncing violence. Trump announced that he would travel to Milwaukee as planned. “We will FEAR NOT, but instead remain resilient in our Faith and Defiant in the face of Wickedness," he said in a social-media post. Yet the attempts to calm the waters were plainly too little too late: for America, the fear continues.

Katy Stech Ferek contributed to this article.

