Trump assassination attempt exposes the mortal core of America’s politics

As shocking as the assassination attempt was, it could hardly come as a surprise in this volatile political climate that someone saw fit to take matters into his own hands. It has been many years since Americans have felt there was a steady hand on the tiller of the ship of state—years in which reality has seemed to fold in on itself and elections don’t settle the question. A plague breaks out, there are riots in the streets, the capitol is sacked, the world is in flames, the system buckles under the strain. For all that the optimistic few cling to the promise of normal political solutions, some have concluded that bullets and mobs must accomplish what ballots no longer can.