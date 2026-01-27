Mint Explainer | Will India join Trump's board of peace?
It is clear that a charter stating that the board of peace would look at all areas of conflict has made India wary. Pakistan’s presence on the BoP will mean that Islamabad will try to get international attention on Kashmir.
Last week, US President Donald Trump launched the board of peace (BoP) to oversee interim governance and rebuilding of Gaza. European countries like the UK and France declined to join. India, which too was invited, says it is still examining the offer. Mint looks at why countries are demurring and whether India should join.