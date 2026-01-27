Last week, US President Donald Trump launched the board of peace (BoP) to oversee interim governance and rebuilding of Gaza. European countries like the UK and France declined to join. India, which too was invited, says it is still examining the offer. Mint looks at why countries are demurring and whether India should join.

What is the board of peace?

The BoP was part of Trump’s vision for post-war Gaza. It was outlined in his initial peace plan for the Middle East, made public in September. It was then called the “new international transitional body."

In November 2025, the UN Security Council formally backed the BoP, granting it international legitimacy till 2027. But last week, it became clear that Trump sees a broader role of BoP. News reports say the BoP charter talks of securing “enduring peace in areas affected or threatened by conflict," not just Gaza. In fact, the charter does not mention Gaza even once. It also calls for “a more nimble and effective international peace-building body," seen as a swipe at the United Nations.

Why is it controversial?

There are worries that the BoP will supplant the UN. The charter also invests the BoP chairman, Trump, with inordinate powers. This includes the power to nominate or remove members, to exercise his veto on decisions taken by members, and to name his own successor.

He is also empowered to enact “resolutions or other directives" to carry out the board’s mission. Indian analysts question the provision allowing members who contribute $1 billion to remain as permanent members.

Others will serve a three-year term. This “pay-to-play" framework introduces a graded system of privilege in which sovereignty shifts from an equal right to a weighted hierarchy, said former Indian diplomat Ausaf Sayeed in a blog last week.

Which countries have joined the BoP?

Twenty founding members, including the US attended the signing ceremony in Davos, Switzerland, on 22 January. Argentina, Turkey, Hungary, Indonesia, Bulgaria, Bahrain, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Qatar, the UAE, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Morocco, Paraguay and Pakistan. Israel had earlier said it would join the board.

Long-time US allies—France, Britain, Norway and Sweden have said that they will not join the board at this time.

What are India’s reservations?

India hasn’t publicly expressed any reservations. But it is clear that a charter stating that the BoP would look at all areas of conflicts has made it wary. Pakistan’s presence on the BoP will mean that Islamabad will try to get international attention on Kashmir.

India declined Trump’s offer of mediation during his first term. Last year, India rejected Trump’s remarks that he had prevailed on India and Pakistan to end hostilities during Operation Sindoor. Being in the room to defeat Pakistan’s plans is always better than trying to beat the challenge from outside.

Will India saying no affect US ties?

Given Trump’s volatile temperament, India’s rejection could be taken as a slight. India is perhaps the only country with tariffs as high as 50%. The India-US trade deal is still being negotiated.

The US remains one of India’s key technology and investment partners. Besides, India looks forward to joining coalitions like Pax Silica to boost its skill levels, technology capabilities and chip manufacturing capacity to take on its China challenge. Given this, India has been focussed on managing its ties with the US despite differences on different fronts.

Can India make the offer work to its advantage?

Yes, it could. For one, it could engage in a bilateral conversation with the US on this—to make clear its support for the BoP where Gaza is concerned, says former diplomat Ajay Bisaria. Given the transactional nature of the world today, India could look at negotiating advantages for itself in return for joining the BoP. Participation could come at a price of speedier conclusion of the India-US trade deal for instance.

India has its own complaints with the UN system, including its anachronistic structure that keeps countries like itself out of the UN Security Council. But India is not giving up on multilateralism.

If Trump intends to mould the BoP as the basis for a new global governance architecture, it might not be a bad idea for India to seize the moment to negotiate a larger and more prominent role for itself in the biggest global shakeup since 1945.

Elizabeth Roche is associate professor of practice at O.P. Jindal Global University, Haryana.