Can India make the offer work to its advantage?

Yes, it could. For one, it could engage in a bilateral conversation with the US on this—to make clear its support for the BoP where Gaza is concerned, says former diplomat Ajay Bisaria. Given the transactional nature of the world today, India could look at negotiating advantages for itself in return for joining the BoP. Participation could come at a price of speedier conclusion of the India-US trade deal for instance.