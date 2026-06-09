Trump Border Chief Warns New York ICE Surge Is ‘Coming’

The Trump administration has drawn up a plan to surge US Immigration and Customs Enforcement personnel to New York City, a move that threatens to escalate tensions with New York Governor Kathy Hochul over the president’s migrant crackdown.

President Donald Trump’s border czar, Tom Homan, said Monday he’d warned Hochul of the surge before she signed a bill late last month curbing operations and banning masked ICE agents in her state.

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“You’re going to see more ICE than you’ve ever seen in New York City, and it’s coming,” Homan said on Fox. “I just reviewed an operational plan. I’m not going to tell you exactly when it’s going to happen, but it’s coming.”

Trump and Homan have previously threatened to drastically increase the number of immigration agents in New York City, but have yet to follow through like the administration did in other Democrat-run cities and states.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said such a crackdown would ruin the spirit of the World Cup, which is expected to draw thousands of foreign visitors to the New York metro area, which is hosting several matches starting this month, including the championship.

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“We will not allow ICE or anyone else to sow fear in our communities — especially at this moment. As the world comes to our city, we will stand proudly with our immigrant neighbors and reject these attacks for what they are: an attempt to divide us,” Mamdani posted on X.

Homan has insisted it’s easier for immigration agents to arrest people who are already detained in jails than in the broader community. He said he told Hochul privately that he would flood the city with ICE agents if she prevented them from arresting people already in police custody.

Homan’s comments come amid ongoing tensions and protests at an immigrant detention center in New Jersey.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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