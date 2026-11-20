US President Donald Trump offered a triumphant assessment of his conversation with Vladimir Putin in a surprise phone call to European leaders gathered in Berlin, arguing the Russian leader wants to end the war.

Not everyone was buying it.

Trump on Thursday dialed into a meeting of over 30 world leaders from Air Force One after departing China, where he met with Putin earlier in the day at a summit of Asia-Pacific leaders, according to people familiar with the matter. The European leaders were meeting as part of the so-called coalition of the willing, which regularly gathers to discuss ways to protect a postwar Ukraine from future Russian aggression.

Trump told the group that his meeting with Putin had gone well, saying it would help advance peace in Ukraine, the people said, requesting anonymity to discuss the phone call. He also noted the financial and human costs of the war, the people added. But many in the room were less bullish about Trump’s assessment.

“He’s optimistic that things are happening and he thinks Putin is ready to talk about peace,” Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal told Bloomberg after the meeting. “I’m more skeptical.”

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk agreed. Trump’s message was “received very cautiously in the room,” he told reporters. “I’ve heard this often from Trump — his faith in Putin’s good will seems unwavering, although no facts confirm this at this time.”

The reception illustrates Europe’s ongoing anxiety over the US-led peace push for Ukraine. Trump has often portrayed Ukraine, not Russia, as the barrier to peace, and has previously jumped into the talks before shifting focus elsewhere. On Thursday, some leaders feared Trump may even offer unacceptable concessions to Putin behind closed doors in China.

US envoy Jared Kushner, who attended the Berlin meeting with fellow envoy Steve Witkoff, argued concrete progress is being made. At a press conference, he said Trump had left his Putin meeting “thinking that peace is achievable and we need to all work together to try and achieve it.”

Europe is wary about the direction of the renewed peace talks, though, as Russia seeks to broaden the negotiations to include security arrangements across all of Europe — once considered a non-starter until a ceasefire was in place.

Putin on Thursday said he had invited European officials to Moscow to discuss the war, opening a door to negotiations. Officials from the E3 group of France, Germany and the UK have also been discussing a possible meeting with Moscow, Bloomberg reported earlier.

“We need to understand what Europe will bring to these negotiations,” Putin told reporters in China. “After that, we will decide in what format we will continue the dialogue with Ukraine.”

Europe itself is unsure what format the talks will take — and what it is willing to put up with.

Security guarantees for Ukraine are considered a pivotal part of any final deal with Russia, with Kyiv insisting only iron-clad pledges from allies can credibly deter Moscow from restarting its war. But European officials have long been hesitant about mixing that conversation with ceasefire talks.

The US has encouraged all parties to reconsider their approach, pressing Russian and Ukrainian officials to consider new proposals on NATO rules, military assets and troop placements in Europe.

US negotiators see this as key to unlocking a broader agreement on issues such as territory, where talks have long been stuck. The US has even asked Kyiv whether it would cede its Donbas region to Russia in exchange for membership in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

Europe, wanting to keep the US involved in talks, is engaging for now. European Union leaders last week agreed to send a team of national security advisers to future talks. On Thursday, French President Emmanuel Macron said it was also time to resume the conversation about Ukraine’s potential NATO membership.

“Today, this question arises even for us Europeans,” he said.

But deep reservations remain. Countries closer to Russia’s border are forcefully arguing that Putin has no right to make demands about where NATO places its troops — especially while he wages war on his neighbor. Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda and others stressed the point again on Thursday, adding that Putin was merely distracting Ukraine’s allies as he prepared a winter offensive.

“It seems unlikely that Russia will sit down at the table in earnest before winter,” said Tusk, the Polish prime minister.

Putin himself ruled out the prospect of a partial truce on Thursday after Ukraine severely damaged a bridge connecting Russia to occupied Crimea.

UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham insisted Europe would only negotiate over its broader security arrangements once there is peace in Ukraine.

“It’s not for the aggressor in this conflict to set out wide-ranging and unrealistic security demands,” he said, speaking at the press conference. “That much we are all absolutely clear about.”

One thing Europeans do know is that they don’t want Trump, Putin and China’s Xi Jinping — who held a trilateral meeting on Thursday in China — making sweeping decisions on behalf of the world. The three-way sit-down caused many to invoke the Yalta conference in 1945, when the era’s three dominant military powers — the US, UK and Soviet Union — met to discuss the post-World War II order.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz showed up to the press conference holding a piece of the Berlin Wall, a reminder of the divides that separated Europe for decades after the fighting stopped.

“A Yalta format will not bring peace to Ukraine,” he said.

With assistance from Alberto Nardelli, Milda Seputyte, Natalia Ojewska, Michelle Jamrisko, Skylar Woodhouse, Konrad Krasuski and Kirsi Heikel.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.