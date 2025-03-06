Trump’s top hostage negotiator has met with Hamas officials in Qatar, the White House confirmed Wednesday, a rare instance of direct contact by US officials with a group designated a terrorist organization.

Adam Boehler, nominated to be special presidential envoy for hostage affairs at the State Department, met with the Hamas representatives in Doha, according to a person familiar with the situation.

“When it comes to the negotiations that you’re referring to, first of all, the special envoy who’s engaged in those negotiations does have the authority to talk to anyone,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters Wednesday when asked about the reported talks. “Israel was consulted on this matter.”

The meeting, reported earlier by Axios, comes as Israel and Hamas explore extending their six-week ceasefire, which expired Sunday. Israel has warned it will return to fighting if Hamas doesn’t release the remaining hostages seized on Oct. 7, 2023.

According to Axios, Hamas is holding five Americans among 59 remaining hostages, with 35 of those believed by Israeli authorities to have died.

The US rarely deals directly with organizations it designates as terrorist, seeking to avoid legal or sanctions issues, as well as taking steps that can be seen as legitimizing those groups. Several rounds of negotiations between Israel and Hamas since the war began were mediated by Egypt and Qatar, which would pass on messages from Hamas to the US to avoid direct contacts.

