Trump Flattery Pays Off for Starmer With Major Pitfalls Averted

With golden carriages, military splendor and an opulent banquet, the UK’s royal gambit paid off this week, as President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Keir Starmer concluded an historic state visit by hailing the trans-Atlantic relationship and — at least publicly — smoothing over their policy differences.

Appearing before reporters Thursday at the close of Trump’s two-day trip, the US president still seemed dazzled by the previous day’s events at Windsor Castle, calling it a “spectacular honor” and describing King Charles III and Queen Camilla as “amazing people.”

It was exactly the kind of response UK officials had been hoping for, and Starmer played on the sentiment by repeatedly stressing the “unique bond” between the nations forged through historic ties that made them “first partners.”

Coming after Wednesday’s pomp and celebration, the diplomatic sessions at the prime minister’s country residence, Chequers, were seen as more risky for the UK and for Starmer, with potential clashes over Gaza, Russia’s war on Ukraine, plus trade and the dismissal of Peter Mandelson as the UK ambassador to Washington over his links to Jeffrey Epstein.

To be sure, there was little sign of significant shifts in the president’s stances on issues including trade and Ukraine where Starmer had hoped to make progress. But in their comments to reporters, the two leaders stressed their common ground along with big-ticket investments in tech and energy, while skirting over the areas where they diverged.

“Let’s be clear, this relationship is not just about history, it’s about the future,” Starmer said at a joint press conference capping the visit.

A UK official expressed relief that Starmer had got through it without any major controversy over Mandelson and Epstein. Despite fears that those topics might dominate, they were barely mentioned at all. Trump neatly side-stepped a question about Mandelson and showed little interest in engaging with any of the more awkward questions such as on Christianity in Britain and freedom of speech.

The exception was Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza, where Trump said that he disagreed with Starmer’s decision to recognize a Palestinian state at the United Nations General Assembly next week. But the rebuke was soft, with Trump telling reporters that it was “one of our few disagreements, actually.” Later, when Starmer condemned Hamas as a “terrorist organization that can have no part in any future governance in Palestine,” Trump smiled, patted his back, and said “that’s good.”

While the British concluded the trip without any open conflict, they failed to score any obvious diplomatic breakthroughs. Beyond some vague Trump comments on Russian leader Vladimir Putin having “let me down,” tensions on foreign policy and on trade — including tariffs on British steel — remain in much the same place.

The UK government will be disappointed in the lack of progress on tariffs, “but it’s also unsurprising,” said Duncan Edwards, chief executive of networking group BritishAmerican Business. “These tariffs are now firmly embedded in US fiscal policy and reflect a global reset in the administration’s approach to trade. For UK exporters in sectors such as steel and Scotch whisky, this will be a continued frustration, but it is clear that these tariffs are here to stay.”

The two leaders did finalize a new tech agreement at a reception earlier Thursday attended by business leaders. Microsoft Corp., OpenAI and other American companies have made public plans to spend tens of billions of dollars on technology infrastructure in the UK. Starmer, borrowing from Trump’s language, hailed a “record” figure of £250 billion in bilateral investments that had been agreed.

At one point during the reception Trump joked with Nvidia Corp. CEO Jensen Huang, who was in the audience. “AI is taking over the world. I’m looking at you guys, you’re taking over the world, Jensen,” said Trump, adding: “I hope you’re right.”

But clearly for the president the visit was all about the royals and he and First Lady Melania Trump’s stay at Windsor, which he described as “truly one of the highest honors of my life.”

From the moment he stepped on the castle grounds Wednesday morning, Trump oozed charm and enthusiasm. “You’re beautiful, so beautiful,” he gushed to Princess Catherine.

The royal family pulled out all the stops. Trump was ushered to the castle alongside the king in the gilded Irish State Coach, a horse-drawn carriage customarily rolled out for the State Opening of Parliament that was also used for the late Queen Elizabeth II’s wedding. A military band played the Star Spangled Banner, followed by God Save the King.

Trump showed an easy rapport with Charles during an elaborate ceremonial welcome featuring more than 1,300 members of the British military. The two appeared to be chatting and joking as they inspected the troops. The king at one point put his hand on Trump’s back. Both expressed enthusiasm during a tour of an exhibit of US-British relations. “Wow,” said Trump, as he surveyed documents on US independence.

The day included a lunch and a visit to Queen Elizabeth II’s tomb, where Trump laid a wreath for the host of his previous state visit. He and Melania then listened to a children’s choir sing a hymn.

A military flyover rounded out the day before an elaborate dinner in the stately St George’s Hall featuring watercress panna cotta, chicken ballotine and ice cream bombe. An array of top Trump officials and allies paraded in white tie, alongside a phalanx of British royals — Catherine was paired with Tiffany Trump’s husband, Michael Boulos. As the crowd filled the hall, press secretary Karoline Leavitt could be seen chatting and US tech executives like OpenAI Inc.’s Sam Altman were there in their formalwear.

Trump was largely sentimental in his toast, saying “we’re joined by history and faith, love and language and by transcendent ties of culture, tradition, ancestry and destiny.” While Charles sought to nudge Trump on the environment and Ukraine, he also became the latest official to flatter Trump, praising his golf courses in Scotland.

“I understand that British soil makes a rather splendid golf course,” he said, as Trump smiled in response.

