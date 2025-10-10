Trump got his fraud case against Letitia James. Winning it is a different question
Former prosecutors say the U.S. government doesn’t normally bring mortgage-fraud allegations like those against New York’s attorney general.
WASHINGTON—The Trump administration for months has raised the specter of mortgage-fraud charges against the president’s perceived foes. Prosecutors finally delivered on that threat Thursday against New York Attorney General Letitia James, bringing an unusual case that legal observers said might never make it to trial.