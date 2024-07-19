Trump hasn’t changed, but the GOP has
Molly Ball , The Wall Street Journal 9 min read 19 Jul 2024, 02:20 PM IST
SummaryThe Republican National Convention mouthed unity, but it was really a show of dominance for the nominee.
MILWAUKEE—Donald Trump took the stage a changed and humbled man, the bandage on his right ear testament to his recent brush with death. It had taught him, he said, that “the discord and division in our society must be healed, we must heal it quickly." He told the story of the attack in vivid detail: the blood pouring everywhere, the crowd that stayed in place as the bullets flew, the feeling that God was present as he rose and raised his fist.
