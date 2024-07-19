Trump hasn’t changed, but the GOP has

MILWAUKEE—Donald Trump took the stage a changed and humbled man, the bandage on his right ear testament to his recent brush with death. It had taught him, he said, that “the discord and division in our society must be healed, we must heal it quickly." He told the story of the attack in vivid detail: the blood pouring everywhere, the crowd that stayed in place as the bullets flew, the feeling that God was present as he rose and raised his fist.

The packed arena of Republican delegates hung on his every word, creating an intimate silence. And then, as if to reassure them that they hadn’t in fact lost the politician they all loved so much, he broke the spell and reverted to form, complaining about his persecution at the hands of the justice system and rambling for another hour about the usual witch hunts and fake statistics.

It was a fitting conclusion to the jubilant Republican convention that ended Thursday in Milwaukee: a statement that the Trump of 2024 isn’t some wimpy, watered-down version—it is Trump, but more so. The political gamble of his third presidential campaign is that this, not some moderating concession to propriety, is what will win the election. And so far, it looks like a good bet.

All week, Republicans spoke of “unity," buoyed by a favorable political landscape and a feeling of destiny. Trump’s first nominating convention, in 2016, was racked with discord as rogue delegates attempted to dethrone him and his chief rival repudiated him from the convention stage to raucous boos. The body was struggling to reject the transplant, their genes seemingly incompatible. In 2020, the Covid-era convention was a truncated show from the White House, and he lost the election.

This time, the party belongs to him. Like Trump’s speech, the paeans to harmony were overlaid on a show of swaggering dominance. It was the unity of the conqueror, his foes all slain or subdued.

This new GOP has a new philosophy. The convention lineup testified to the obsolescence of the country-club Republican Party. Monday night featured speeches from Amber Rose, a biracial face-tattooed adult-content creator and rapper; David Sacks, a Silicon Valley venture capitalist who said Biden “provoked—yes, provoked—the Russians to invade Ukraine with talk of NATO expansion"; and Teamsters head Sean O’Brien, who decried greedy corporations and the Chamber of Commerce.

For his running mate, Trump tapped JD Vance, the isolationist Ohio senator, who proclaimed from the stage that the policies of yesterday’s GOP were to blame for today’s miseries. “From Iraq to Afghanistan, from the financial crisis to the Great Recession, from open borders to stagnating wages, the people who govern this country have failed and failed again," he said. In the audience, delegates wearing makeshift ear bandages waved signs reading “MASS DEPORTATIONS NOW."

The platform, too, reflected the new populist theme, imposed by fiat. What was once an open process in which delegates from around the country hashed out their differences and voted on a lengthy series of planks was replaced by Trump drafting his own brief, all-caps set of priorities. It promises to protect Social Security and Medicare, “rebalance" trade through tariffs, deport millions and secure elections, while dropping the party’s decades-old pledge to ban abortion nationally. The new platform was ratified in short order with no amendments allowed. “They rolled us," a longtime party activist from Utah lamented.

Trump’s erstwhile rivals could only grovel for readmittance to the party they’d tried to take from him. Nikki Haley, the former U.N. ambassador who challenged Trump for the nomination and said she would never “kiss the ring," was greeted with boos when she got up to speak on Tuesday. “She’s a traitor," said AJ Yvette, a Texas delegate wearing a BLACK LIVES MAGA T-shirt, leggings printed with Trump’s face and light-up gold sneakers. “She’s a RINO. She’s not a Trump loyalist." Yvette, who was attending her first-ever GOP convention, had turned her back to Haley to watch Trump watch her speak from his armchair in the VIP section of the stands. “Look at how Trump’s looking at her," Yvette said. “He knows she’s full of crap."

There were peeps of dissent, but they were kept offstage. The Bushes and Romneys and Cheneys weren’t in attendance. Asa Hutchinson, the former Arkansas governor who waged a quixotic presidential campaign, was in attendance but not on the program. “I ran against Donald Trump because I disagree with his more isolationist approach to America," he said on the sidelines. “I think we ought to have an America that is for our partners and our allies that are like-minded, and that stands against autocracy and dictatorship."

The old guard may not like it, but Trump is winning, and his luck keeps getting better. As the convention began on Monday, one of Trump’s lingering criminal indictments, the Florida-based federal case alleging he mishandled classified documents, was dismissed. Weeks earlier, the Supreme Court ruled him immune from some criminal prosecution, throwing his other indictments and perhaps even his 34-count Manhattan felony conviction into doubt.

Money, too, is rolling in, with the enigmatic tech baron Elon Musk pledging to spend $45 million a month through the election boosting Trump’s candidacy. The pro-Israel casino billionaire Miriam Adelson is also reportedly preparing to throw tens of millions into the pool. Meanwhile, donors have reportedly suspended $90 million in pledges to President Biden’s effort. The Trump campaign has yet to begin significant television advertising, while the Biden campaign has been flooding swing-state airwaves for months only to continue to slump in polling.

The Democratic Party has been in slow-motion implosion for weeks as the senescent president has resisted party elders’ pressure for him to withdraw from the ticket. As the former Fox News host Tucker Carlson was speaking on Thursday night, painting Trump as a magnanimous leader with a courageous heart, another Democratic senator and a congressman called on Biden to bow out of the race, an outcome many now see as inevitable. In their quest to preserve their position, Biden’s camp has sowed divisions along racial, class and ideological lines, making many Democrats fear that however this saga ends, the party has been badly damaged. Trump’s campaign has said erstwhile blue states like Virginia and New Mexico could be in play, and polls indicate they may not be bluffing.

Little wonder, then, that a sense of divine providence pervaded the proceedings in Milwaukee. Speaker after speaker said that God had spared Trump from the assassin’s bullet. On Monday afternoon, the social conservative activist Penny Nance, president of Concerned Women for America, stood in front of the Pepto-pink bus her group had parked in front of the convention hall to lead a prayer, as a small cluster of attendees gathered around and bowed their heads. “Father, I pray that you will heal what’s broken," she said. “Lord, I just pray right now for President Trump, that you continue to heal his body." Sitting in the bus afterward, Nance said the shooting had been a reminder that humans do not control their fate. “Any guy that can take a bullet in the ear and stand up and raise his fist in defiance, and shout ‘Fight!’ and ‘USA!’—he’s a strong leader, and we need a strong leader at this time in our nation," she said.

The convention aimed to reintroduce Trump to the nation as a benevolent paterfamilias. But his speech, the longest in convention history, was a reminder of why that remains an uphill battle. The polls remain close because the electorate’s views of Trump have had years to harden; no near-tragedy will suddenly wash them away in a surge of patriotic emotion. People remember his divisive, chaotic, unpopular presidency, with its constant scandals and corruption. They remember that he is the first president to be convicted of a felony and that he tried to steal an election he lost. He has only gotten more popular in retrospect because the current administration strikes some people as even worse.

Nor was this a convention aimed at appealing to the middle of the electorate. The fiery rhetoric and testosterone-fueled lineup, including macho, screamy cameos from Hulk Hogan and Kid Rock, were a signal that the campaign isn’t trying to win back college-educated suburban women. Together with the pick of Vance, whom the campaign hopes will appeal to Midwesterners and the working class, the tone of the convention showed that its strategy is instead to juice turnout of non-college-educated men in the Rust Belt. “White working class men in the upper Midwest are gonna love it, and for better or worse, that’s their theory of the case," one Trump-skeptical GOP consultant texted as Hogan was speaking.

If the theory is right, America could be on the brink not just of a new administration but a new political era. Across from the convention hall, 30-year-old Charlie Kirk, head of the conservative youth activist group Turning Point USA, rented out a restaurant to livestream his daily talk show. On Wednesday, a Black Republican congressman, Wesley Hunt of Texas, was followed by the anti-woke journalist Batya Ungar-Sargon, a pair of female former college athletes who objected to having trans women on their teams, the free-speech activist who heads the Rumble video platform and Madeline Brame, a New York mother and former Democrat who became a “Blexit" activist after her Army veteran son was stabbed to death in Harlem.

Kirk, who spoke on the convention’s first night, had publicly advocated for Vance to be selected for the ticket, and he periodically held up a TRUMP-VANCE sign, calling it the most beautiful thing he’d ever seen. In Kirk’s view, the political realignment Trump kicked off is finally taking hold. For years, even after being elected president, Trump was hounded and harassed and obstructed, but he has fought off the forces arrayed against him and his opposition’s hypocritical vacuousness has been revealed. The June 27 presidential debate showed people they’d been lied to, that there was a liberal conspiracy to conceal the cognitive decline of the leader of the free world; and then the assassination attempt showed that there was one man heroically determined to fight back against it all.

Now they are all waking up: The feminists disturbed by the new gender ideology, the liberal Jews abandoned by those whose rights they once fought for, Black people worried by rising crime, Latinos fed up with the out-of-control border. Suddenly they are questioning everything they’ve been taught to believe, and Trump’s alternate version of reality doesn’t seem so far-fetched. If Trump wins, Kirk believes we will look back on this moment as a hinge point akin to the New Deal. “That doesn’t mean that we’ll never lose again," he said. “But I’m saying that the realignment will be permanent, and it will be powerful."

In the convention hall on Thursday, some delegates grew restless as Trump droned on, embellishing every sentence on the prompter with baroque asides. The Wisconsinites in their cheeseheads and the Texans in their cowboy hats began to nod. Finally Trump began his peroration, returning to the meditative words he’d scripted. “To all of the forgotten men and women who have been neglected, abandoned, and left behind, you will be forgotten no longer," he said. “We will press forward, and together, we will win, win, win!"

The crowd chanted as he pumped his fist, some chanting “WIN," some chanting “FIGHT." But really, they were all saying the same thing.

